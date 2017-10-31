As many as 6 dead after a truck mows down pedestrians in New York City

As many as six people are being reported dead following a violent incident that police say appears to be a deliberate attack in New York City on Tuesday.

Update, October 31, 2017 5:10 p.m.

An attacker in a Home Depot truck hit numerous people while driving the wrong way down a bicycle path before jumping out of the vehicle with two fake firearms. He also crashed into a school bus, wrecking the truck. Four people were reportedly removed from the bus with minor injuries.





Police shot the suspect and took him into custody. He is now being treated at a nearby hospital.

As the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force takes over the lead, law enforcement sources have indicated that the incident is being investigated as terrorism, with multiple witnesses reporting the suspect yelled, “Allahu Akbar,” Arabic for ‘God is great.”

Update, October 31, 2017 4:45 p.m.

One suspect is in custody after officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision and a possible shooting in Lower Manhattan near the September 11 memorial, police say.

According to multiple media reports, a box truck driver mowed down multiple people while driving the wrong way down a bicycle path. The driver collided with a school bus before exiting the vehicle with what appeared to be a gun. Shots were reportedly fired; however, officials have not yet confirmed that report. In addition to the deaths, at least eleven are injured.

Police quickly responded to the incident, shooting the suspect and taking him into custody. They are not looking for additional suspects and are reportedly considering terrorism as part of the investigation.

A suspect is in custody after New York City police officers responded to reports of a vehicle collision and a possible shooting in Lower Manhattan near the September 11 memorial on Tuesday, police say.

According to multiple media reports, a box truck driver mowed down multiple people, killing at least one of them. Shots were reportedly fired with NYC officials initially indicating that multiple people may have suffered and succumbed to gunshot wounds. However, it’s unclear if the injuries were sustained during the truck crash or the alleged shooting.

Police quickly responded to the incident and made one arrest, shutting down the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.