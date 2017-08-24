Taco Bell goes the eggs-tra mile with its newest breakfast taco

Taco Bell will unveil its Naked Egg Taco in America next week.

The latest food creation is a breakfast taco made of “potatoes, bacon or sausage, and cheese” is held together in a shell made of a fried egg. Customers can also order a “dressed” version, which is wrapped in flatbread.

Business Insider tested the protein-bomb of a breakfast taco earlier this month.

“When it comes to flavor, the Naked Breakfast Taco is on the right track,” the site said. The only drawback they foresee is greasy fingers, a problem easily solved by the optional flatbread wrapping.





Those interested can get the breakfast taco for $1.99 starting August 31.