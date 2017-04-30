Tad Cummins’ daughter defended him as a father on TV, but mom just isn’t having it

Despite her father being an accused kidnapper who had a national spotlight on him and despite his admitting that he slept with 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas, Tad Cummins’ daughter is standing by her dad.

Ashley Cummins, 26, went on Inside Edition to show support for her father after he was arrested last week for the kidnapping of Elizabeth Thomas. Tad Cummins, 50, a teacher disappeared with Thomas from Tennessee last month and were on the run for 39 days. They were finally discovered in a cabin in a remote area Northern California.





Ashley Cummins told Inside Edition that he had not yet asked her dad why he kidnapped Thomas, but she defended him as being a good dad: “He was the definition of what a good father should be and he still is. I believe that.”

Tad Cummins’ wife, Jill, wasn’t quite as supportive as their daughter. Jill Cummins filed for divorce after he kidnapped Thomas and began is cross-country adventure. She said she may never talk to him again, but that she had to let her daughter decide on her own way of handling the situation.

Jill Cummins also told Inside Edition that she asked her husband point-blank if he had sex with Thomas when he called from jail seeking forgiveness. He said that he did, according to Jill.

She said she had already known that he had slept with the girl, but that she “just wanted to hear it from him to me.” As for her husband’s call for forgiveness, Jill Cummins said it was too late for apologies.

“I won’t let him hurt me like that again,” Jill Cummins said, adding that her estranged husband keeps calling from jail but she won’t answer his calls. “I will not let him betray me like that again. I won’t give him the opportunity, ever again.”

Documents filed in federal court show that Tad Cummins had a plan to stay one step ahead of the police and it included taking Thomas across the border into Mexico, and beyond.

“The defendant had plans to attempt to escape across the United States border to Mexico. He then planned to seek passage to countries further south of Mexico,” according to documents. In furtherance of this plan, the defendant procured a small watercraft and conducted a test run to cross into Mexico across the water from San Diego.”