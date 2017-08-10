Take one guess what gave this knife-wielding robber away to police

A man’s unique face tattoo identified him as the armed robber who allegedly robbed a Texas Walgreens.

Christopher Breaker, 25, was arrested on Wednesday night after he used a knife to steal food and wreak havoc inside of a Walgreens. Witnesses say he was “acting differently” while walking around the store, and a clerk saw him take food off the shelves and eat it. He then reportedly pulled out a knife before jumping over the pharmacy counter and trying to break open the back door by hitting with a fire extinguisher.

ARRESTED: Christopher Breaker was arrested overnight for an alleged Walgreens rampage in west Harris Co. https://t.co/SjA2aDCO5C #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Zd60QhABe2 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 10, 2017





After his attempts proved unsuccessful, Breaker left the store through the front entrance, leaving behind some doughnuts.

According to police, he was reported missing the next day. A witness later identified him as the suspect due to his distinctive face tattoo resembling a clown. Breaker is being held on a charge of second degree aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. In court, it was revealed that he is also wanted in California for auto theft.

Tattooed-face man accused in Walgreens rampage is in court with a new look | @CourtneyABC13 has more at 5:30 am https://t.co/IZlke6xSdt pic.twitter.com/vfWTcHrYn4 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 10, 2017

