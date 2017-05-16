Teacher admits to an inappropriate relationship with a student, then tries to defend the tryst in court

Jessica Storer, a former Ohio substitute teacher, was sentenced to two years in prison on Monday for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a male student at her house after her husband allegedly gave him alcohol.

During her sentencing, the 29-year-old mother of two called her tryst with the 18-year-old student a “one-time thing” but argued that it was consensual, saying, “I accept full responsibility for him drinking and for not saying no. I do feel it was consensual. It was not forced. That’s where I came in saying this should be between my husband and I, my priest and God.”





However, the judge was quick to point out that she was the adult in the situation, even though the student was not underage. Additionally, reports suggest that the teenager visited her home on multiple occasions and that Storer and her husband allowed him to consume alcohol there.

RELATED: An unfathomable picture of an Ohio teacher mishandling a preschooler gets her “immediately terminated”

“Alcohol was at my home,” she said. “I did not force him to drink it. I allowed him.”

The victim’s father spoke in court to say his son has tried to commit suicide twice since Storer took advantage of him, adding, “He is trying to make his way out of this. Our son is going to have to live with this for the rest of his life.”

A representative of Crime Victim’s Services alleged that Storer emotionally manipulated the student after he had just gone through a breakup. Since then, he’s reportedly been bullied both at school and online.

“Jessica Storer has really made the last six months a living hell for me,” a statement from the student read. “I hated it, and I hated myself for doing it.”

In addition to serving time, Storer will also have to register as a sex offender for the rest of her life. Her husband Derrick will appear in court this week and faces up to six months in jail for supplying a minor with alcohol.

Teacher Jessica Storer and her husband Derrick pictures,she sentenced to prison for two years https://t.co/AO9MTJHclI pic.twitter.com/kPRjSIiS3B — infowe (@infowe) May 16, 2017

RELATED: A teacher who had sex with a student half her age got a light sentence because she’s a mom now