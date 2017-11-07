Teacher’s appalling response to classroom hi-jinks has a mom calling for his arrest

A Georgia mother said she wants her son’s teacher fired after he was caught on video threatening a student in class.

The video, captured by someone in the classroom, appears to show Paul Hagan, a physics teacher at Rockdale Career Academy, telling a black student, “Don’t smile at me, man. That’s how people like you get shot. I got a bet by the time you’re 21, somebody’s gonna put a bullet right through your head. Okay? And it might be me the one who does it.”





April Carr told WSB-TV she was beyond shocked when she heard her son’s teacher curse and seemingly threaten to shoot him.

“I was outraged,” she said.

She said she received a call from the assistant principal last Thursday telling her someone used profanity with her son. Carr said she asked her son about it and he told her what happened.

“I think it’s a terroristic threat on my son’s life that I definitely don’t take lightly,” she said.

Carr said her son says he and other students were laughing while the teacher wrote an equation on the board. He said that’s when Hagan went on his rant.

Carr has filed a police report.

“I want him fired, and I want charges pressed against him,” Carr said.

The school is investigating the incident.