Teen repeatedly praised the girl accused of encouraging him to take his life in the suicide note left for her

In a handwritten suicide note, 17-year-old Conrad Roy III thanked the girl who allegedly encouraged him to take his own life for her “kindness.”

The boy’s suicide note was introduced in court on Tuesday, the last day of the ongoing trial to determine whether Michelle Carter is guilty of involuntary manslaughter in regard to his 2014 death. In it, he told her “we will meet up in Heaven.”

“I’m sorry for everything. I’m messed up I guess,” Roy wrote. “I wish I could express my gratitude […] I love you and greatly appreciate your effort and kindness towards me.”





Prosecutors argued during the trial that Carter repeatedly sent text messages to Roy, which appeared to egg on his suicide. Her defense maintained that she couldn’t be held responsible for someone else’s decision to end their own life. Additionally, her lawyers argued that she was on anti-depressants at the time and was unable to sympathize with Roy because of it.

In July 2014, Roy was found dead in his truck, having passed away from carbon monoxide poisoning. Leading up to his death, he contemplated suicide via text message with Carter, who appeared to talk him into it, suggested possible methods and frequently checked in to see when he was planning to “do it.”

