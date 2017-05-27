Texas hunter shows off prized monster bullfrog that’s way more bull than frog

They say everything is bigger in Texas, and if the beast this hunter is holding is the real McCoy, then even the bullfrogs in the Lone Star State come in extra-large.

This 13-pounder captured at a fishing pond at a South Texas ranch in Batesville seems to be a lot more bull than frog.

Markcuz Rangel shared his prize catch, and The South Texas Hunting Association revealed the prized frog on Facebook.





Texas Parks & Wildlife Department Steve Lightfood told the Houston Chronicle that the photo is legitimate but added that “it’s not as bigly as it appears.”

“[It’s an] optical illusion created by extending the frog toward the camera — similar to what you see with fishermen holding up fish to make them appear larger. Still, a big bullfrog, though.”

By Saturday morning, the Facebook post had been viewed more than 191,300 times and had more than 28,000 comments, many of whom couldn’t believe the slimy green monster was real — or were just astounded by the size of the creature.