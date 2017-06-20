Texas man arrested for chasing and firing at a vehicle says “some stripper” is to blame

A man told police he shot at a vehicle driven by a newspaper delivery driver in Round Rock, Texas, on Friday because he thought a stripper he knew was driving it, an arrest affidavit said.

Mark Harley Ferguson, 41, of Round Rock, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Officials said Ferguson also barricaded himself inside his Round Rock home for four hours on the same day he shot at the vehicle before surrendering to police.

The newspaper delivery driver told police he was driving in the 1900 block of Texoma Drive early Friday when he looked at his rearview mirror and saw a man running toward his vehicle with a flashlight in his hand, the affidavit said.

It said the driver then heard a shot fired that hit his vehicle in the right tail light. He called police at 3:55 a.m., the affidavit said.

Police started investigating who lived on Texoma Drive and found Ferguson, the affidavit said. It said Ferguson had a history of being delusional and had called police June 2 saying there were people living in his attic. Police found no one in the attic, the affidavit said.

When police called Ferguson on Friday, he said several people had burglarized his house and that he was scared and had “secured himself in a closet,” according to the affidavit.

It said Ferguson also told police he had come out of his house and chased a car down the street with a flashlight in his hand but he said he didn’t have a gun. Ferguson said he thought the driver he was chasing “was some stripper he had a relationship with,” the affidavit said.

Ferguson was being held in the Williamson County Jail on Monday with bail set at $40,000.