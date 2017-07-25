Texas Republican blames “female Senators” for healthcare bill’s failure; says he would duel them if they were men

In an interview with a Corpus Christi radio station, Texas House Rep. Blake Farenthold blamed “female Senators from the Northeast” for the GOP’s failure to repeal Obamacare last week, adding that he “might” challenge them to a duel if they were men.

Farenthold spoke to “1440 KEYS” host Bob Jones on Friday morning, according to the Houston Chronicle.

While he didn’t name names, the only true “female Senator” from the “northeast” is Senator Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is a Republican from West Virginia, not normally considered part of the Northeast.





“If it was a guy from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style,” Rep. Farenthold told Jones, referring to the infamous 1804 duel between Vice President Aaron Burr and Treasury Secretary Andrew Hamilton. Hamilton was mortally wounded in the Weehawken, NJ duel and died the next day.

Farenthold did not address the fact that several male Republicans also voted against the bill, allowing him to skirt any question of their eligibility to duel.

Senators Mike Lee and Jerry Moran voted against the bill last week; Senator Rand Paul, Rob Portman, Dean Heller, Ron Johnson, and Ted Cruz have voted against other versions of the bill.

Farenthold, who once owned a site called www.blow-me.org, said the Senate’s failure to act on Obamacare was “repugnant.”

“The fact that the Senate does not have the courage to do some things that every Republican in the Senate promised to do is just absolutely repugnant to me,” he told Jones in the interview.