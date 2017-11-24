Menu
(Philadelphia Police Department) Read this Next

Armed with a walker and a gun, an 86-year-old woman tried to rob a bank, police say
Advertisement

He’s not letting it go.

President Donald Trump is continuing to rail against football players who kneel during the National Anthem to protest racism and police brutality.


Trump asks his followers in a Black Friday tweet: “Can you believe that the disrespect for our Country, our Flag, our Anthem continues without penalty to the players. The Commissioner has lost control of the hemorrhaging league.”

He’s accusing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell of having “lost control” of what he called a “hemorrhaging league” where “Players are the boss!”

During the inaugural NFL Honors show Saturday, Feb. 4, 2012, in Indianapolis.The New York Giants will face the New England Patriots in the NFL football’s Super Bowl XLVI in Indianapolis on Feb. 5. (AP Photo/David Stluka)

Trump’s tweet was in response to one from his social media chief, Dan Scavino.

Scavino had shared a Breitbart News story about New York Giants player Olivier Vernon taking the knee during the anthem on Thanksgiving ahead of a game against the Redskins.

The website is run by Trump’s former chief strategist.

Thanksgiving is over and President Trump is piping mad about a player who took a knee JDDurkin/Twitter/AlexBrandon/AP
Douglas Barclay About the author:
Douglas Barclay is a Senior Editor at Rare. Follow him on Twitter @douglabarclay17
View More Articles

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

Delicious, quick, and easy apple cake recipe just in time for the holidays

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

“Now I will carry him”: Shaun Cassidy shares tearjerking tribute to brother David

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

Here’s when fans will have confirmation on Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner’s rumored pregnancies

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

A summer wedding could be on the cards for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Wendy Williams won’t name her live TV groper — so her fans did it for her

Stories You Might Like

Early start to Black Friday ended with fight night that shut down this Alabama mall
Across the U.S.A.

Early start to Black Friday ended with fight night that shut down this Alabama mall

,
Armed with a walker and a gun, an 86-year-old woman tried to rob a bank, police say
Across the U.S.A.

Armed with a walker and a gun, an 86-year-old woman tried to rob a bank, police say

,
Video seems to show a teacher snorting a white powder in her classroom, and now she’s in big trouble
Across the U.S.A.

Video seems to show a teacher snorting a white powder in her classroom, and now she’s in big trouble

,
Some eyebrows were raised when Common showed up at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
Across the U.S.A.

Some eyebrows were raised when Common showed up at the Thanksgiving Day Parade

,
Advertisement