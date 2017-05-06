The 2017 Louisiana Mudfest looked like a lot of fun

The Louisiana Mudfest is an annual party and festival that features trucks, music, fishing and a whole lot of mud. According to the festival’s website, it’s hosted each year by a local business and is held just outside of Colfax, Louisiana. They claim to have over 300 acres and open their land up for the Mudfest so that people can “come out, relax, ride in the mud, fish or even catch a concert or two.”

As you can see from the video, there are a lot of lift kids attached to American-made trucks, and it’s a good thing because there were definitely a few moments when we weren’t sure that they would make it out of the mud. The Louisiana Mudfest has gained quite the following and has even been featured on The Travel Channel.





The land also hosts a couple other events like the “Traxxas Monster Truck Destruction Tour” and “Trucks Gone Wild.” Tickets aren’t cheap, but at least you can bring your own truck and beer.