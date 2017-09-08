The Atlanta Braves apologized for an eyebrow-raising song choice during a game against the Miami Marlins

The Atlanta Braves are apologizing after playing the Scorpion’s “Rock You Like a Hurricane” when they hosted the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park Thursday.

A few social media users spoke out against the decision to play the song between innings as Floridians get ready to face Hurricane Irma, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the Atlantic.

Following the outcry, Miami Herald writer Clark Spencer tweeted that a Braves official apologized for playing the song. The official explained that the song was on the home playlist for the team and that the decision to play it was an oversight. The stadium will not play the song for the remainder of the series.





Earlier in the week, the Braves announced free tickets for their four-game series against the Marlins to any displaced Floridian with a valid state ID.

