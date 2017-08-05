The brief search for a 6-year-old special needs boy has come to a tragic end

Six-year-old Adam Roach disappeared from his home in Lakeland, Florida, on Friday afternoon, but less than seven hours after it began, the search for Adam came to a heartbreaking conclusion.

According to WFLA, the missing youngster was discovered in a retention pond, only 50 feet from his house at 10:40 p.m. Friday.

The Polk County sheriff stated that Roach’s parents frantically called 911 at around 4 p.m. He stated, “They actually heard the door open and close, and thought it was one of the other children. It was just a matter of minutes. Of course, then they scrambled outside and looked for him.”





We are completely & utterly heartbroken that we did not find Adam alive. Please pray for little Adam and his family. Hug your kids. — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) August 5, 2017

The sheriff stated that an investigation is underway, but that it appears the boy walked directly into the pond. He believes that the boy, who was nonverbal, was hoping to go to the pool where his grandmother took him on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office’s dive team found the youngster in the pond. According to the Daily Mail, the sheriff stated that there are four ponds near the apartment complex where Roach’s family lived — one of them is 11-feet-deep, the dive team searched all of the ponds.