The case against a man accused of killing an 87-year-old veteran takes an unexpected turn

Authorities said Edward Marrero was taken to a hospital, where he died. They believe he committed suicide. Officials said he was not on suicide watch.

Marrero, 23, was denied bail Tuesday after he was charged with murder in the death of Wallace Worman, investigators said.

Worman’s body was found after he was shot to death inside his bedroom on Norwich Court in Casselberry, authorities said.





Loved ones said Worman was a veteran and an active church member.

Records show that Marrero had 13 arrests in Orange County dating back to 2012.

Court records show that Marrero was out on bail following an arrest two weeks ago.

State records show Marrero also served a year and half in prison starting in 2015.

