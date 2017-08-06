The cause of the Ohio State Fair ride malfunction that threw one person to his death has been revealed

Editors Note: Footage is not graphic, but could be disturbing.

A harrowing video captured the moment a ride at the Ohio State Fair malfunctioned, killing one and injuring seven. Nearly two weeks later, the cause of the accident was revealed.

Dutch manufacturer KMG shared a statement on their Facebook page explaining that “excessive corrosion on the interior of the gondola support beam dangerously reduced the beam’s wall thickness over the years,” causing their product to malfunction.

Tyler Jerrell, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene after being thrown 50 feet. FOX8 Cleveland reports that four others remain hospitalized, including Jerrell’s girlfriend, Keziah Lewis, 18. Lewis is in serious condition.

Following the initial incident, Gov. John Kasich (R) released the following statement: