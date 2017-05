Few things are as moving, as poignant or as somber as the chill-inducing sounds of “Taps” played by a single bugle echoing across the still landscape.

The sounds and images were captured in all their glory by 21 News in Harrisburg, Pa., In honor of Memorial Day, “Taps” was performed at Little Round Top in Gettysburg by Jari Villanueva.

Several years ago, NPR explained the origin of “Taps.”