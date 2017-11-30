Menu
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Read this Next

Rumors about a teacher's naked photos making the rounds finally led to her arrest
Advertisement

A former caretaker of a 15-year-old Florida teen who allegedly killed his grandmother is speaking out about her terrifying ordeal as his nanny five years ago.


RELATED: Suffering a gunshot wound to the head, a man drives to his grandmother’s house for help

Debbie Gallardo, 55, answered a care.com ad to watch 10-year-old Logan Mott five years ago. The overnight nanny gig paid $350 per month, but it was far from enough to cover the outright terror she suffered on the job.

During the second night of her short tenure, she observed Mott holding a machete like “a torch” and walking down a hallway of the home.

“I saw Logan coming down the hallway wearing no shirt and boxers. He was carrying a knife like you would carry a torch,” she told the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

It was a hunting knife — large, but not a machete. The kind of knife you would use to skin a deer. The blade was a good 15 or 16 inches long and the end curled up. I was terrified. I said: ‘Logan, what are you doing?’ He was walking very slowly. I said, ‘What are you doing?’ He said: ‘Oh, I heard a noise.’ I said: ‘Where did you get that knife from? Put it on the table.’ There was a table to the left of him so he set it down. I said: ‘Are you awake?’ He said: ‘Yeah, I heard something.’ He told me it was OK because the knife was his. I was like, ‘oh my gosh.’ I went in my bedroom that night and locked the door from then on. It was very scary for me to see a child with a knife that big. I was unnerved. I didn’t know if he was in a trance, if he heard a noise or was trying to impress me.

Gallardo’s job didn’t last long — from February 2012 to May 2012 — but the story stuck with her, and stands out in her mind now that the teen has been arrested for allegedly shooting and stabbing his grandmother, Kristina French, 53.

Mott was staying with French while his father was on a vacation with his girlfriend.

The teen and his grandmother were reported missing on Nov. 21, and he was declared a person of interest Thursday after French’s body was found in a shallow grave.

RELATED: After a mom allegedly killed 4 of her 5 children, the grandmother of the lone survivor is speaking out

The Jacksonville, Fla., boy was arrested as he tried to cross into Canada in French’s stolen car last week.

He is currently being held in a Buffalo, N.Y. jail awaiting an extradition hearing Dec. 1.

Author placeholder image About the author:
Anna Caplan contributes to Rare Houston and Rare Animals. 
View More Articles
Vote for the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

Tom Hanks has a warning for anyone who wants to work in movies: “There are predators absolutely everywhere”

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

He risks his life every day, hoping he’ll make it home alive to see her again

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

These 6 adorable animals only come out at night

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

The lights have gone out in Mayberry with the death of an “Andy Griffith Show” fan favorite

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

Justin Timberlake is getting ready for the Super Bowl, and his take on the national anthem was everything

News group wants Walmart to stop selling this insane shirt
Across the U.S.A.

News group wants Walmart to stop selling this insane shirt

,
A man is suing police, saying they choked him and made him soil himself when he tried to pay a fine with coins
Across the U.S.A.

A man is suing police, saying they choked him and made him soil himself when he tried to pay a fine with coins

,
CNN gives Jake Tapper’s producer the axe following multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior
Across the U.S.A.

CNN gives Jake Tapper’s producer the axe following multiple accusations of inappropriate behavior

,
What police saw going on in the back seat of this classless high school teacher’s car is unreal
Across the U.S.A.

What police saw going on in the back seat of this classless high school teacher’s car is unreal

,
Advertisement