The family who lost their son in a theme park tragedy are finally getting some closure

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The family of the boy killed on the Verruckt water slide Schlitterbahn in Kansas City, Kansas, will receive nearly $20 million worth of settlements from various companies.

Caleb Schwab was killed last year after an accident on what was believed to be one of the fastest and highest water slides.

According to the Kansas City Star, the family will receive a total of $19,732,125 with the following breakdown:





$14 million from SVV1 and KC Water Park

$5 million from Henry & Sons, the general contractor that built Verruckt

$500,000 from Zebec of North America, the company that made the raft for the ride

$232,125 from National Aquatics Safety Company and the founder, John Hunsucker. The company consulted on the Verruckt

The Schwabs also reached settlements over the the accident that killed their son in January and April. Those amounts have not been released, the Star reported.

Caleb died from what was described as a fatal neck wound. He was riding in a raft with two adult women who investigators believe went airborne. He apparently hit a netting system held up by metal poles that covered the top of the slide. The women were also injured, suffering from facial injuries. They have also both settled, but the terms of the settlements have not been released, the Star reported.