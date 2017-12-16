When cops in West Virginia got their hands on the man accused of trying to burn a local strip club to the ground, they had a lot of questions — the most obvious one was simply why did you do it? That’s when 21-year-old Creio Chance Bishop reportedly told them that he was fed up with his girlfriend working at the club so he decided to burn it to the ground.





Bishop was brought in on second-degree arson charges stemming from Wednesday fire at JB’s Gentlemen’s Club in Huntington, West Virginia. According to a press release from the State Fire Marshall, the fire occurred at approximately 3:30 a.m. and after lighting the place up, he fled on foot. Unfortunately for Bishop, he didn’t manage to get too far and was later apprehended in a Walmart parking lot.

W.Va. State Fire Marshals arrest Huntington man for setting fire to a business. https://t.co/Snm3H801Yw pic.twitter.com/MEgcey1NtQ — WVState Fire Marshal (@WVFireMarshal) December 13, 2017

When authorities caught up with him, he was carrying a bag of trash and “excitedly stated he was tired of his girlfriend working at JB’s, so he set it on fire,” WCHS reports.

The jealous boyfriend didn’t manage to do much damage to the establishment, the door that he set on fire was quickly replaced and there was some damage to an air conditioning unit. Jim Reed, who managed the club, told WSAZ “It’s stupid. She’s trying to make a living for herself. He’s not doing nothing. She’s paying the bills from what I understand.”

Bishop isn’t exactly a smooth criminal either as his entire crime was caught on tape. Reed says that Bishop’s girlfriend has worked at the club for about six months and describes her as a very “quiet” and “nice” girl. In another bizarre twist, the arsonist’s plot may have succeeded as the manager says that he has to let the dancer go. He explained to WSAZ, “I hate doing it but I got to protect my business. He might do this again. It might be worse next time.”

The club has a policy not to let dancers’ boyfriends or husbands into the club while they’re working but Reed says that sometimes they still sneak in and start trouble. Thankfully, nobody was hurt in the fire, though the suspect’s girlfriend broke into tears when she returned home and found that her boyfriend wasn’t there. Her social media pages show photos of her and Bishop together, but out of respect for her privacy, Rare has chosen not to post those images.