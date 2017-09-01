The First Amendment saved a movie theater’s liquor license from being revoked

A federal judge ruled that a Utah theater will not lose its liquor license after showing “Deadpool.”

Brewvies faced a revocation of its liquor license by the state after it showed the R-rated action comedy in its theaters. Utah argued that the showing of the movie violated a law that liquor licensees could not show films with “full nudity or sexually explicit content.”

The theater faced a fine and further legal action when three undercover officers with the state Bureau of Investigation conducted a probe.

“The State has violated the First Amendment by bringing an administrative enforcement action against a mainstream motion picture theater showing an R-rated movie,” wrote U.S. District Court Judge David Nuffer in favor of Brewvies. He added that the theater “shows the same movies that other, non-sexually oriented movie theaters.”

Nuffer referred to the statute cited by the state as “overbroad” and “so egregiously unconstitutional.”