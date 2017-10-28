The first charges have been filed in the investigation into Russian election meddling

A federal grand jury approved the first charges filed by special counsel Robert Mueller on Friday, according to an exclusive CNN report.

The charges are technically still sealed under orders from a federal judge, but plans were put in place for anyone charged to be taken into custody on Monday. However, it’s unclear what the charges are, and a spokesperson for the special counsel’s officer declined to comment.

Top lawyers leading the probe were seen entering the court room on Friday where grand jury meets to hear testimony in the Russia investigation. According to reporters, a flurry of activity occurred, but officials didn’t make any announcements.





RELATED: Turns out the Clinton campaign helped pay for the dossier on Trump’s alleged Russian ties

Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation into possible collusion between the Russian government and President Trump’s election campaign back in May. He came into power shortly after President Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey. According to Deputy Attorney Rod Rosenstein, Mueller can investigate “any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation.”

Mueller’s team has also examined foreign lobbying conducted by former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, former national security adviser Michael Flynn, and a few others. His team has issued subpoenas for documents and testimony to a handful of figures, including people close to Manafort and other people involved in the Trump Tower meeting between Russians and campaign officials.

RELATED: Watch police haul out a repeated protester for throwing Russian flags at President Trump