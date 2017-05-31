The first lady has opened up about how Kathy Griffin’s bloody Trump head made her feel

On Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump reacted to a viral image released on Tuesday of a comedian holding a decapitated doll of her husband. Kathy Griffin was criticized for the image which showed her holding a bloody, fake head that looked like President Donald Trump.

“As a mother, a wife and a human being, that photo is very disturbing,” Trump said in a statement.

“When you consider some of the atrocities happening in the world today, a photo opportunity like this is simply wrong and makes you wonder about the mental health of the person who did it.”





Other members of the Trump family, including the president, condemned the photo.

Griffin has since taken the photo down and apologized.