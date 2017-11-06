The first victim of the church shooting in Texas has been identified

The 14-year-old daughter of a pastor at a Texas church is among the victims of a gunman Sunday.

First Baptist Church pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC news that Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, his youngest daughter, “was one very beautiful, special child.”

Pomeroy was in Oklahoma when a gunman, dressed in full combat gear, walked into the church at 11:30 a.m. during the Sunday service and opened fire, killing 26 people and leaving another estimated 20 people wounded.





All of the people killed were close friends, he said.

Those killed ranged in age from 5 to 72. Investigators said 23 people were found dead inside the church, two others were outside and another person died after being taken to the hospital.