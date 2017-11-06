The first victim of the church shooting in Texas has been identified
The 14-year-old daughter of a pastor at a Texas church is among the victims of a gunman Sunday.

First Baptist Church pastor Frank Pomeroy told ABC news that Annabelle Renee Pomeroy, his youngest daughter, “was one very beautiful, special child.”

Pomeroy was in Oklahoma when a gunman, dressed in full combat gear, walked into the church at 11:30 a.m. during the Sunday service and opened fire, killing 26 people and leaving another estimated 20 people wounded.


First Baptist Church Pastor Frank Pomeroy tells ABC his 14yr-old daughter is among the dead—Says she “was one very beautiful, special child”

All of the people killed were close friends, he said.

Those killed ranged in age from 5 to 72. Investigators said 23 people were found dead inside the church, two others were outside and another person died after being taken to the hospital.

