The bright young students who died in a tragic crash have been identified — and you can help their families

Students at Oklahoma’s Northeastern State University held a prayer vigil to remember their five classmates who died when a pickup truck driven by one of them plunged off a bridge over the weekend.

The vigil drew hundreds of students, according to KOTV. The deaths are casting a pall over the start of the Northeastern State University school year. NSU faculty and staff are calling the deaths of the five a “tragic loss” to the community.

Full names and pictures of the deceased have been released. They are:





Donovan Caldwell

Lily Murphy

Rhianna Seely

Jessica Swartwout

Drake Walls

Walls was a pledge at the NSU chapter of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. Just an hour before the crash, his brothers sang “Happy Birthday” to him, says fellow pledge Chase McNutt.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is still investigating the cause of the sudden accident, as well as the condition of the driver — likely pending a toxicology test.

