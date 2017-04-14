The Georgia cops who were caught on camera beating a motorist have found out their fate

This comes just hours after the Gwinnett County police chief held a news conference to address another video that shows a Gwinnett police officer kick a handcuffed man in the face during the same traffic stop.

Both officers have now been fired from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

This how Gwinnett county police getting down now smh pic.twitter.com/FbLUmavbAx — i Just Be Tweeting™ (@CurtFromDaBlock) April 13, 2017





A motorist captured video Wednesday of a Gwinnett police sergeant wrestling Demetrius Hollins to the ground. Seconds later, the video shows Officer Robert McDonald come in and kick the handcuffed man.

The video was posted on Twitter Wednesday and quickly went viral.

We’ve learned the first officer seen in the video taken Wednesday is the same officer seen in the latest video showing him punching a man he pulled over.

Police identified that officer as Sgt. Michael Bongiavonni. He is a 19-year veteran of the force.