The girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter finally returns to the US

The girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock has returned to the United States.

According to the Los Angeles Times , Marilou Danley, whom authorities called a “person of interest” in the case, arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday night. Officials said Danley had traveled to the Philippines on Sept. 15, left Sept. 22, then returned to the Philippines from Hong Kong on Sept. 25, several days before Paddock’s deadly shooting spree, The Associated Press reported.

Officials said FBI agents met Danley, 62, when she arrived at the airport, the AP reported. She “was not placed under arrest and it was not known when, or if, Danley would agree to be interviewed,” according to the LA Times report.





Danley’s sisters, who were not identified by name, told Australia’s 7 News on Wednesday that their sister didn’t know anything about Paddock’s plans.

“She was sent away,” one sister said, sobbing. “She was sent away so that she will not be there to interfere with what he’s planning.”

Paddock, a gambler, had sent $100,000 to an account in the Philippines “in the days before the attack” that left 59 dead, the AP reported.