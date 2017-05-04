The House of Representatives just made a critical decision about the future of Obamacare

Thursday, The House of Representatives voted on and passed a bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a Republican-sponsored version of a health care law that will affect millions in the United States.

The proposed bill would amend a portion of the law that makes sure people with pre-existing health conditions have access to health care coverage, the bill’s authors say.

The vote comes about six weeks after GOP opposition forced House leaders to cancel a planned vote on a similar bill.

While GOP leaders in the House promise that this bill is a better fit for Americans than Obamacare — with reworked subsidies for private insurance and an end to tax penalties placed on those who do not purchase health insurance — the bill’s economics are in question.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated that the March bill would have resulted in 24 million fewer people with health insurance by 2026. The bill passed on Thursday does not yet have a CBO score.

The bill passed the House by a vote of 217-213. It will now move to the Senate.