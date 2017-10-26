The internet piles on a writer who accused Kellogg’s latest cereal box design of racism

After Marvel writer Saladin Ahmed accused Kellogg’s of being racist for the company’s colorful Corn Pops box featuring a lone non-yellow corn pop character dressed as a janitor, the company pledged to redesign the box — but social media users weren’t pleased.

“Hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor This is teaching kids racism.” Ahmed tweeted on Wednesday along with a picture of the box, before adding, “Yes [it’s] a tiny thing, but when you see your kid staring at this over breakfast and realize millions of other kids are doing the same…”





hey @KelloggsUS why is literally the only brown corn pop on the whole cereal box the janitor? this is teaching kids racism. pic.twitter.com/Nh7M7IFawW — Saladin Ahmed (@saladinahmed) October 24, 2017

The company swiftly issued a response, tweeting back, “Kellogg is committed to diversity & inclusion. We did not intend to offend – we apologize. The artwork is updated & will be in stores soon.”

Speaking to USA Today, Kellogg’s spokesperson Kris Charles confirmed that the package artwork has indeed been updated and will hit shelves soon. He added, “We take feedback very seriously, and it was never our intention to offend anyone. We apologize sincerely.”

While Ahmed was pleased by the company’s response, many fellow Twitter users felt he was overreacting. One wrote, “We are living in a time where people are accusing cereal of being racist,” and others echoed that sentiment:

We are living in a time where people are accusing cereal of being racist 😂https://t.co/rwTOIK6aPC — Thunder (@ThunderS7ruck) October 26, 2017

My son woke up in the middle of the night, and asked me "will the corn pops be okay?" I didn't have an answer. — Andrew Parker (@hyperanomalous) October 26, 2017

He's not brown stupid. He's wearing a hat. It's casting a shadow on his face, giving the appearance of a darker complexion. Sensitive much? — Jcinq (@Jcinq12) October 25, 2017

Oh my God people, CORN POPS DON'T HAVE A RACE. #kelloggs — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) October 26, 2017

Maybe he owns the place and taking care of business, or maybe he OWNS a cleaning company.Why diminish entrepreneurship? #makingupissues — Deplorable Jen (@JenFL912) October 25, 2017

