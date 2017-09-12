The internet responds to seeing the same shark picture after each flood-related disaster

With each flood-related natural disaster, more internet users are urging their fellow man not to fall for the hoax.
Only a few hours into Hurricane Irma’s landfall, a picture of a shark supposedly swimming in Florida waters made its rounds:
If the shark looks familiar, it’s because it was also spotted after Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Harvey, and even swimming past Michael Phelps on “Shark Week.”
As the famous hoax still claims victims, several on the internet have found ways to combat the spread of misinformation:
RELATED: The six-toed cats of Ernest Hemingway’s Florida Keys home are safe and sound