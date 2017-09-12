The internet responds to seeing the same shark picture after each flood-related disaster

With each flood-related natural disaster, more internet users are urging their fellow man not to fall for the hoax.

Only a few hours into Hurricane Irma’s landfall, a picture of a shark supposedly swimming in Florida waters made its rounds:

A shark photographed on I-75 just outside of Naples, FL This is insane. #HurricaneIrma pic.twitter.com/cRBDsRJQsF — Maury Page (@mopage19) September 10, 2017

If the shark looks familiar, it’s because it was also spotted after Hurricane Sandy, Hurricane Matthew, Hurricane Harvey, and even swimming past Michael Phelps on “Shark Week.”

As the famous hoax still claims victims, several on the internet have found ways to combat the spread of misinformation:





Image enhanced shows some problems. pic.twitter.com/fJ3LvugL6c — Sean Gallagher⚡️🐀 (@thepacketrat) September 11, 2017

Insane. Sharks seen on the streets of Miami #irma pic.twitter.com/y1HsZXSPIH — Sam Stein (@samstein) September 11, 2017

@jessebwatters hope you are reporting about the shark in the water in Miami. pic.twitter.com/lset3M3I4u — Mark Stern (@mfstern) September 11, 2017

RELATED: The six-toed cats of Ernest Hemingway’s Florida Keys home are safe and sound