The Las Vegas shooter wired a huge amount of cash offshore in the week before the massacre

While still searching for a motive and possible collaborators, police have uncovered new details in the Sunday night massacre that occurred in Las Vegas: shooter Stephen Paddock made a $100,000 wire transfer to an account in the Philippines in the week before the deadly shooting, NBC reports.

Multiple law enforcement officials confirmed the transfer to the network. Paddock’s live-in girlfriend, Marilou Danley, is from the Philippines, but authorities say that they do not believe her to be involved in the shooting “at this time.”

At first, police believed that Danley was traveling to Las Vegas with Paddock, but they soon learned that she is out of the country and scheduled to return on Wednesday. Little is known about Paddock, and police have not released any motive about the shooting. His brother said that as far as he knew, the shooter had no religious or political affiliation, the Washington Post reports. Though Paddock had a stockpile of weapons, he reportedly wasn’t an avid shooter and had no criminal history.

Paddock was also quite wealthy; he earned millions through real estate deals and spent most of his time gambling. He had multiple homes, and he and Danley lived in at least three retirement communities. He also had no history of mental illness. Paddock used some of Danley’s identification when he checked into the hotel.

The investigation is continuing.