A Kansas woman’s Facebook post following a devastating tragedy is serving as a reminder for us all: take the picture.

As a community heals following a car accident that took the lives of the mother, sister and uncle of two football players who had just won the state championship, a photo taken after the huge win is going viral. It shows the Ukele family: two boys Tanner and Carson with their mom Carmen, 11-year-old sister Marlee, and father Lee just after the triumph. However, their glee didn’t last long because a driver later tried to pass another vehicle on a two-lane highway and hit the family head-on.





RELATED: A girl’s bullying incident ended in a suicide attempt — and then another tragedy soon followed

While the players were unharmed on a bus with their team, their mother, sister and uncle were killed while their father was badly injured. Christy Buchholz Deters shared the family’s last picture on Facebook with a heartfelt message:

The point of this post is different then most. We all agree that it was very tragic thing that happened to the Ukele family. But I saw this picture on fb and something just keeps running through my mind. And my thought is is this…take the picture. Sometimes we get caught up in how we look and avoid pictures being taken of us. Our hair isn’t right, our outfit doesn’t match, I’ve gained some weight, bla bla bla. Take a good look at this picture, it’s most likely the last picture they took together as a family. No one in this picture had any idea their lives were about to change forever in the next few hours to come. None of us know when it will be our time to be called home. They are all genuinely happy. Happy and proud. What a great picture to have. Sometimes we shy away…don’t take my pic but for goodness sake…TAKE THE PICTURE!! Lots of people posting pics of memories with this family and what a great way to remember them. We never know when it might be our last picture so please….take the picture.

The Ukele family will reportedly be holding funerals this coming Sunday and Monday.

RELATED: Waffle House customer finds staff sleeping, fulfills dreams and does what we all would do