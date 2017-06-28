The long struggle of a woman horrifically set on fire by her ex-boyfriend two years ago has come to a sad end

Two years after she was doused with gasoline and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend, Judy Malinowski’s heroic struggle came to a sad end Tuesday.

Having suffered fourth- and fifth-degree burns to 80 percent of her body, Malinowski clung to life despite horrific damage that included both of her ears and parts of her fingers being melted off. She lost the ability to speak louder than a whisper because of significant damage to her trachea, and she lost the ability to walk and needed a ventilator to help her breathe.

Confirming her death, her mother Bonnie Bowes said the 33-year-old mother of two “suffered for two years to tell her own story; who has the strength to do it?”





Michael Slager, 41, set her on fire at a Gahanna, Ohio, gas station after the couple had a fight in August 2015. The man initially said he accidentally set his ex-girlfriend aflame when he lit a cigarette. He would plead no contest to charges of felonious assault, aggravated arson and possession of criminal tools and was sentenced to the maximum of 11 years in prison in December.

RELATED: Someone set the memorial of a 17-year-old girl, killed in a horrific act of violence, on fire

However, Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien announced after Malinkowski’s death Tuesday that his office is now pursuing murder charges against Slager.

“It would be our intention, and it has been all along, that should she pass away, it was our intention to pursue a homicide charge,” O’Brien said. “This day was not unexpected for probably a long time, but it’s sad that it finally arrived.”

RELATED: “Blues Brothers” linked warehouse engulfed by flames

Malinowski’s desperate struggle might soon also help others in her tragic situation. After outrage over Slager’s 11-year sentence not being nearly harsh enough, lawmakers are nearing the passage of a law named after her. Judy’s Law would increase the penalties for cases like hers where a person is left permanently disfigured by the use of an accelerant to set the person on fire.

“While he got 11 years, my mom, my sister and I all got a life sentence,” said Malinowski’s 13-year-old daughter Kaylyn about the verdict. “While we stand here today, my mom lays in a hospital bed, where she has been for 689 days.”

Malinowski also leaves behind a 9-year-old daughter.