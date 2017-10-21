The moon photobombed the sun last night, and nerds are having a field day

Twitter users with an interest in outer space had a field day with memes on Friday after a post from NASA showed the moon briefly passing over a portion of the sun from the view of NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.

NASA described the phenomena as a “photobomb.”

“The lunar transit lasted about 45 minutes, between 3:41 and 4:25 p.m. EDT, with the Moon covering about 26 percent of the Sun at the peak of its journey,” NASA wrote in a statement.

“The Moon’s shadow obstructs SDO’s otherwise constant view of the Sun, and the shadow’s edge is sharp and distinct since the Moon has no atmosphere which would distort sunlight.”





Narcissistic moon! Always trying to get in the pic. https://t.co/Xyhk9XD0Bk — Stacy Kish (@StacyWKish) October 20, 2017

On Oct 19, the Moon photobombed our @NASASun observatory that typically watches the Sun 24/7. Take a look: https://t.co/AjQdhZDXMm pic.twitter.com/gvuaq7CA2b — NASA (@NASA) October 20, 2017