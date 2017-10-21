The moon photobombed the sun last night, and nerds are having a field day

Twitter users with an interest in outer space had a field day with memes on Friday after a post from NASA showed the moon briefly passing over a portion of the sun from the view of NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory.
NASA described the phenomena as a “photobomb.”
“The lunar transit lasted about 45 minutes, between 3:41 and 4:25 p.m. EDT, with the Moon covering about 26 percent of the Sun at the peak of its journey,” NASA wrote in a statement.
“The Moon’s shadow obstructs SDO’s otherwise constant view of the Sun, and the shadow’s edge is sharp and distinct since the Moon has no atmosphere which would distort sunlight.”
