The names of the victims of the massacre in Las Vegas have been revealed

On Friday morning the Clark County coroner identified to the public the final victims of a recent mass shooting in Las Vegas.

“Coroner John Fudenberg extended condolences to all those affected by the incident and encouraged families to contact the Family Information Center located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas if they need any assistance related to the Coroner’s Office processes,” the Clark County public relations team said in a statement.

Brett Schwanbeck, 61, of Arizona was remembered by his fiancée. Schwanbeck was a grandfather of five and a “fun-loving, hard-living man.”





“He enjoyed life, and he’d help out anyone who needed help. … He was such a big, important part of my life,” Anna Orozco told the Washington Post.

The oldest victim was Patricia Mestas of Menifee, California, the youngest Bailey Schweitzer of Bakersfield, California.

Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old man who lived in Nevada shot and killed 59 people in total, and wounded over 500. He killed himself before police officers were able to breach his hotel room door.

