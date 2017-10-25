The New Yorker’s new cover is out and some people think it’s gone too far

A new cover from “The New Yorker” is causing some strife on conservative social media sites with its cartoonish depiction of President Donald Trump. “October Surprise,” by Carter Goodrich depicts President Donald Trump in a fat, clown suit and makeup.

The clown version of President Trump peers out from within a forest, with an evil smile wrapped around his face. The cartoon, clown Trump is more akin to something out of a Steven King horror novel, than anything pleasant.

When the cover was released, conservative social media went into a frenzy, including one of Trump’s biggest supporters.





“Had New Yorker mag depicted Barak [sic] Obama on the cover as brown face & white lips clown they’d have been eviscerated,” former Milwaukee Sheriff David Clarke wrote on Twitter.

Sheriff Clarke ultimately got the response from his followers he was looking for.

“New Yorker should be ashamed doing a smear against POTUS . Shame shame shame on them,” one user wrote.

The comments section on Clarke’s post, and others like it, soon evolved into a breeding ground for anti-conservative paranoia.

“True root of all animus towards @ realDonaldTrump (including # NFL fiasco) is the current ethos that hates strong/hetero/Christian/white men,” one user added.

Despite knowing that criticism was coming, the artist behind the image seemed ready for such comments when the image was released.

“[I]t’s difficult to effectively parody the man,” Goodrich wrote of Trump.

“Everything about him is low hanging fruit. He’s already a walking, talking cartoon of himself.”