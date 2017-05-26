The Pentagon is up in arms over a mortuary director’s treatment of John Glenn’s body

According to the Military Times, a memo is circulating around the Pentagon that condemns the mortuary director who was in charge of the body of deceased Ohio Senator John Glenn (D-OH).

The Military Times reports that a mortuary employee at Dover Air Force Base offered people a peek at Glenn’s dead body on multiple occasions leading up to his burial. Deborah Skillman of the Department of Defense called the allegations “personally shocking” in a memo from early May. The employee in question is identified as Bill Zwicharowski.

The alleged incident involving Senator Glenn’s body is not the first time Zwicharowski’s name has hit the news. The mortuary employee once helped in an investigation into how part of a deceased soldier’s remains went missing at Dover Air Base. Zwicharowski was ostracized by his superiors for criticizing his department and spoke up about the retaliation.

In an interview with CBS in 2012, Zwicharowski explained how he wanted to act with integrity at his job.

“Integrity is never popular up front, but long term, it lasts forever,” he said.

According to Zwicharowski’s LinkedIn profile, he has been a funeral director and mortician since the early 1980s.