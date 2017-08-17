The pepper spray flew after an alleged mistress confronted a dead man’s widow at his wake

A brawl reportedly broke out at the Young Lusain Funeral Home in Dayton, Ohio, during the viewing for a deceased man and led to several women being pepper sprayed.

Officers responded to the funeral home, located at 2060 Germantown St., around 3:20 p.m. Monday after receiving a report of a fight involving several family members.

RELATED: The neo-Nazi group tied to Charlottesville riot distributed hate fliers at two Houston synagogues earlier this summer

According to a Dayton Police report, a woman arrived at the viewing claiming to be the current girlfriend of the deceased man. However, the deceased’s wife asked that the woman be removed from the viewing.





An altercation ensued between the mistress, the widow and a third woman, according to the report.

A family member of the deceased attending the viewing pepper sprayed the women, and the fight subsided, the report read.