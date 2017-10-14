The racy texts he sent to a soldier’s wife landed this two-star Army general’s in hot water

The U.S. Army relieved a high-ranking general of his duties after he allegedly sent inappropriate text and Facebook messages to an enlisted soldier’s wife, including one in which he called her a “hottie.”

Maj. Gen. Joseph Harrington was a two-star general overseeing the United States Army in Africa when he sent the messages to the wife of a soldier under his command at a base in Camp Vicenza, Italy. On Friday, he was relieved of his command and recalled to Washington, D.C.

“Maj. Gen. Joseph Harrington was today relieved of his duties as the Commander of United States Army Africa / Southern European Task Force due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command,” said Col. Pat Seiber, an Army spokesman, in a statement.





The married general is still under investigation for the messages, which reportedly began after he met the woman at a gym on base. The flirty messages included one in which Harrington said, “U can be my nurse,” and another in which he wrote, “I’d enjoy being in a tent with U.” The woman indicated she became concerned about the suggestive messages after he told her she was “looking good for sure” and said, “You seem to have a great modeling resume! Truly! Though I hadn’t noticed! Where is your hubby tonight? Work?”

In the meantime, Harrington has been reassigned to the staff of the Director of the Army at the Pentagon until the investigation is finished.

