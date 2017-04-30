The search for a missing 9-year-old boy whose mom and baby sister died days before has come to a end

A nightmarish family story appears to have come to a conclusion as a body believed to be a missing Arkansas boy was found Saturday, days after the child went missing and three of his relatives, including his mother and sister, were found dead.

The boy is believed to Reilly Scarborough, 9. His baby sister, Acelynn Wester, 2, was found dead in a “heavily wooded area” near Cove, Ark., Friday. The mother, Bethany Jo Wester, 43, was found dead in a nearby creek days earlier, according to the New York Daily News.





A third relative, 66-year-old Steven Paynethe, the kids’ great-uncle, was also found dead. Cause of death has not been revealed for any of three and no one has been charged.

A man who is already in the Polk County Jail on unrelated charges, helped police find the body, and now Brian Bliss Travis could face capital murder charges for the child’s death, the sheriff’s office said, according to the Daily News.

Last week, law enforcement set off on a massive search for Scarbrough and Polk County Sheriff Scott Sawyer told local media that he believed the boy might still be alive.

Unfortunately, it was not the case.