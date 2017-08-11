The South Carolina mom who killed her kids and herself left a bitter suicide note for her husband

The South Carolina mom who killed her two children and her estranged husband’s alleged girlfriend before turning the gun on herself left behind a series of suicide notes, new records reveal.

On July 13, Jessica Edens stole a .40 caliber handgun from her parents’ house, drove to the apartment complex where her husband lives and shot and killed Meredith Rahme, his coworker and alleged girlfriend. Afterward, she drove off and called her husband once before shooting and killing their 5-year-old daughter, Harper, and her 9-year-old son, Hayden, in the back of her Jeep.

She then called him again to say, “Everyone you love is gone. Do you hear me? I’m about to be gone too” before turning the gun on herself. Police have indicated that she wanted revenge after a bitter custody battle with her husband, and her suicide notes appear to confirm that theory.





RELATED: Text messages reveal the chilling reason why a mom killed her children and herself

In the note left for her husband Benjamin, Edens wrote, “You have caused me more pain [than] I’ve ever been in in my life. You have caused my children pain. I hope you rot one day for what you have done to me and my kids … I hope you live with pain and shame and guilt for the rest of your life.”

Edens also left behind a noted titled “Last Will and Testament” and another note for her parents and sister, which read”

I am so sorry for the pain I am causing all of you. You’ve all always been there for me and I love you all so much. I know what I have done is selfish, but I cannot live with this pain any longer. I just cannot handle it. It is too much. It hurts too much. I will no longer be in pain and my children will no longer hurt either. I am so so sorry. I love you all.

RELATED: Police approached a car with guns drawn only to discover the horrific murders of two kids by their own mother