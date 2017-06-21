The stabbing of an officer in Flint, Michigan is being investigated as a possible act of terror

Lieutenant Jeff Neville of Flint, Mich.’s Bishop International Airport was stabbed in the neck in what is now being investigated as a possible terrorist attack, reports NBC News.

According to witness, the attacker was said to have shouted “Allahu akbar” moments before the incident.

READ MORE: Officer stabbed in possible terror-related incident at Flint, Michigan, airport https://t.co/5FTS8Lq3DE pic.twitter.com/mZ6D1EdMuH — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 21, 2017

“The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck,” recalled witness Ken Brown. “I said they need to get him a towel.”

RELATED: Shocking video shows an 18-year-old woman being punched over and over by a man she didn’t even know as she left work





The Michigan State Police initially tweeted that Neville was in critical condition, but have since assured his condition is stable following a surgery.

The FBI, which is investigating the case with state and local law enforcement, is currently investigating the motivations for the attack. The agency released a statement citing no credible threat to the Flint community. The incident was believed to be “isolated:”

JUST IN: FBI release statement on incident at Flint's Bishop International Airport pic.twitter.com/NBN4yQhwzF — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 21, 2017

Details of the stabber have yet to be released.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder tweeted his support for Neville:

As we wait to learn more about the incident at Bishop Airport, please keep the attacked officer in your thoughts & prayers. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) June 21, 2017

RELATED: California dad allegedly used Father’s Day to kill his two kids and then himself

“As we wait to learn more about the incident at Bishop Airport, please keep the attacked officer in your thoughts & prayers,” he wrote.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver also released a statement saying that her office was “still awaiting more information about the situation at Bishop Airport this morning.

“My thoughts and prayers are with all of our law enforcement officers who work to service and protect us each and every day,” she added.