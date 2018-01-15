Menu
67th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Arrivals Read this Next

"So You Think You Can Dance" host Cat Deeley announced that she's expecting a second bundle of joy
Advertisement

The person behind Hawaiians’ panicked weekend has a new job.

Hawaiians were sent into a panic on Saturday after they received alerts on their phones saying, “BALLISTIC MISSILE THREAT INBOUND TO HAWAII. SEEK IMMEDIATE SHELTER. THIS IS NOT A DRILL.” After 30 minutes of fright and tearful goodbyes, a correction was issued. It was later revealed that the message was sent by mistake, thanks to human error.


USA Today reports that the person behind the mistake, a Hawaii Emergency Management Agency employee who worked at the organization for 10 years, has since been reassigned. In a statement, the agency said the employee will work in a capacity that “does not provide access to the warning system” while an investigation is pending.

Following the initial panic, officials rushed to tell citizens the message was a false alarm.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) tweeted that there was no incoming missile.

Gov. David Ige (D) said he would consult with officials to ensure future “confidence” in the emergency alert system.

Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai also announced a “full investigation” by the FCC.

RELATED: Jim Carrey thinks the Hawaiian false missile alarm has “psychic” implications about President Trump

The state employee who pressed the Hawaii panic button has learned the consequences AP Photo/Jennifer Kelleher
Zuri Davis About the author:
Zuri Davis is a media writer for Rare. Follow her on Twitter @RiEleDavis.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer

This woman says she got a nasty surprise with her new jeans from a top online retailer

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The senior couple who got caught with 60 pounds of pot is back in the news, but this time it’s a lot worse

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

The famed Tuskegee Airmen have lost another cherished brother

A school board gave a bizarre explanation after a teacher was removed from a meeting in handcuffs

A school board gave a bizarre explanation after a teacher was removed from a meeting in handcuffs

Seattle’s sugary drink tax could go statewide, and it’s jacking up prices in a huge way

Seattle’s sugary drink tax could go statewide, and it’s jacking up prices in a huge way

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement