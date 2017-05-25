The story of an abandoned pup in a tearjerking video gets the heartwarming ending it deserves

Any dog owner knows that canines have feelings too. They’re love, affection and loyalty is what makes dogs such a great pal. All they want to do is make their owner’s happy.

If anyone ever doubted any of it, just watch the above video of this 4-year-old pup Electra, a pit bull mix, who discovers she’s just been dumped. Her owners dropped her off at the Inland Valley Humane Society in California. The moment Electra realizes her owner’s aren’t coming back, it’s enough to make your heart melt.





RELATED: Watch this dog lose its mind over a fidget spinner

The video shows the sad pup looking through her cage with big, worrisome eyes and then she glances down at the floor, as if in defeat.

“Electra represents the face of sadness and reality in the shelters,” Lolys Menchaka, a woman who helps new homes for animals at the shelter wrote in a Facebook post that contained the video of Electra.

RELATED: What in tarnation?!: Adorable pup covered head-to-toe in gooey tar gets a rescue and a shave

“Sometimes I would like to understand owners surrendering their animals and I don’t like to judge them, but when you see how the dogs come to the receiving department with their happy faces and they stand all proud I just can’t understand.”

She was dropped off on May 17 and put up for adoption.

Before you head off all said and dejected, this story appears to have a happy ending. It looks as though Electra has found a new home and is now listed as adopted at the top of the post.