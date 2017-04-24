The Tennessee kidnapper’s sister reveals his reason for abducting a student

Law enforcement found former Tennessee high school teacher Tad Cummins, 50, and his student Elizabeth Thomas, 15, in a remote commune in Cecilville, Calif. Cummins is facing charges for sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Daphne Quinn, Cummins’ sister, stood up for her brother in an interview with NBC News.

“He’s done this horrible thing, that he has to pay for,” Quinn said. “But he’s still my brother, and I love him.”

Quinn said that she had been in contact with Cummins a handful of times that week. When she inquired about the motivations behind his actions, Quinn said that her brother did not believe that he had kidnapped Thomas.

In fact, Cummins told his sister that Thomas wanted to run away from home and that he did not want her to go alone.

Quinn did not make any excuses for her brother.

Some uncovered emails between the two indicated there was a romantic interest between Cummins and Thomas.