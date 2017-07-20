The toxicology report for a mother who killed herself, her two children and two others in a car crash is damning

On July 2, 27-year-old Kelly Brooks was driving the wrong way on Highway 191 in Midland, Texas, when she smashed into a truck. The head on collision left five dead, including Brooks and her two children, 6-year-old Kayden Pitts and 6-month-old Bailey Gonzalez. Both of the men in the truck, Nguon ‘Hong’ Taing, 40, and Augustin Esquivel, 41, were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the family to pay for Kayden’s funeral, she was only three days from her seventh birthday.

The Odessa American reported that the crash occurred on Sunday evening, and a 911 caller told dispatchers that they saw Brooks’ Nissan Maxima turning the wrong way onto the highway. All five of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.





Initially, police speculated that alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash. On Thursday, the Midland Police Department stated that the returned toxicology report showed that Brooks had a blood alcohol content of .278, which is over three times the legal limit. According to the CDC, an average of 28 people die each day as a result of vehicle crashes involving alcohol-impaired drivers.