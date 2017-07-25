The United States Senate just got one step closer to tearing down Obamacare

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Tuesday afternoon the United States Senate voted to get one step closer to repealing President Barack Obama’s landmark bill, the Affordable Care Act. The procedural vote was held to continue chamber debate on the House’s healthcare bill, the American Health Care Act of 2017.

During a recent appearance on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Senator John Barraso (R-Wyo.) explained the difference between a procedural and a regular Senate vote.

“It’s a vote, a motion to proceed to the bill that passed the House,” Sen. Barraso said. “That then comes to the Senate, and then we can vote, once we get on that bill, to amend it in various ways. And lots of members have different ideas on how it should be best amended to replace what is really a failing Obama healthcare plan.”





Now that the bill has passed, there will no doubt be many senators pushing to add amendments as it is prepped for 20 hours of debate. Republican Senators Pat Toomey and Rand Paul are among several politicians who have been vocal in their desire to reform health care in the United States. Republicans and Democrats will split time urging their colleagues to tweak the bill.

Among many notable narratives during Tuesday’s vote was the return of Senator John McCain to the Senate chamber. Sen. McCain was recently diagnosed with brain cancer and had taken a leave of absence from Washington. In order to hold a vote, McCain was called back from Arizona to offer his take on the proceedings.

The day before the vote, President Trump heavily criticized Obamacare.

“They say death, death, death. Well, Obamacare is death,” Trump said.

“That’s the one that’s death.”