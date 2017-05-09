The woman caught on video harassing a Muslim woman at Trader Joe’s is telling her side of the story

After a video of a woman seemingly harassing a Muslim shopper at a Reston, Va., Trader Joe’s went viral, the woman featured in the video is speaking out. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, is insisting that the video was “taken out of context.”

According to FOX 5, “She is extremely upset because the video was taken out of context, and it does not show what led up to the portion of the encounter that’s now gone viral. She claims the Muslim woman on the other side of the camera actually ambushed her, making ‘strong statements’ about the U.S., like that it’s full of murderers and rapists. She says that happened before the recording started, and the conversation escalated from there.”





The man who posted the footage online, comedian Jeremy McLellan, however, claims that the woman was initially speaking negatively about another Muslim woman in the store, who was wearing a hijab. She then allegedly turned to McLellan’s friend, the harassed shopper, and asked why she wasn’t also wearing one before proceeding to say, “I wish they didn’t let you into this country.”

She followed up that remark by also saying, “Obama’s not in office anymore. We don’t have a Muslim in there anymore,” and added that former President Barack Obama might be in jail. She is now reportedly seeking legal representation and claimed she and her family have been receiving threats since the video was shared online.

Muslim friend of mine got harassed at a Trader Joe's in Reston, VA. pic.twitter.com/Ki8gc1RZio — Jeremy McLellan (@JeremyMcLellan) May 7, 2017

