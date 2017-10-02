There are some problems with ISIS claiming responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting

American officials are combating ISIS’ claim that Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be the gunman behind the deadliest shooting in American history, acted on behalf of the terror group.

The Islamic terror group released a statement taking responsibility for Paddock’s alleged actions, which killed at least 50 and injured well over 400. The group also said that Paddock converted to Islam in recent months. But further investigation into the claim indicates that the terror group is stretching the truth.

“As this event unfolds we have determined at this point there is no connection to an international terrorist group,” explained FBI Las Vegas Special Agent in Charge Aaron Rouse on Monday. “As the investigation continues we will continue to work with our partners to ensure this is factually and thoroughly investigated to be able to bring comfort and peace to this community.”





@FBILasVegas "As this event unfolds we have determined at this point there is no connection to an international terrorist group" (1/3) pic.twitter.com/u6c9pJk6Zv — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) October 2, 2017

If Paddock was a part of a group of any kind, it’s news to those closest to him. Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, told reporters, “No religious affiliation. No political affiliation. He just hung out.”

Though a connection between the shooting and Islamic terror has yet to be confirmed, this has not stopped hoaxes about the shooter’s motivations from circulating.

RELATED: Latest update: Las Vegas shooting is now the deadliest in American history