Menu
MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 02: Steve Bannon, the CEO of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, waits as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump walks toward him after he spoke during a campaign rally at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater on November 2, 2016 in Miami, Florida. Trump continues to campaign against his Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton as election day nears. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Read this Next

President Trump responds to Steve Bannon's statement that Don Jr. is unpatriotic
Advertisement

There have been some whopping Mega Millions jackpots and even larger Powerball jackpots, but it’s almost unheard of for both of them to climb up into the numbers they’re reaching this week.


As of mid-day on Wednesday, both jackpots were over $400 million — the Mega Millions is still going up at $418 million while the Powerball winner will win at least $460 million. The winning numbers are scheduled to be drawn on Jan. 9 for the Mega Millions and on Jan. 3 for Powerball. This is only the second time in history that both jackpots have climbed over $400 million. The last time was in August, according to a CNBC report.

RELATED: A lottery winner is suing Colorado to take the full winnings from these Texas fraudsters

Both lotteries have recently changed their rules, which effectively decreases a player’s odds of winning but still makes the tickets more expensive. But those rules also have a bonus: they help the jackpot climb into head-spinning digits. Of course, even if you win, you have to pay out Uncle Sam and federal taxes will ring in at over $50 million. State taxes aren’t as bad, but you’re still going to have to fork over some money to your local money-changer.

But even the current jackpots aren’t record-breaking. In early 2016, the Powerball reached $1.6 billion and in March of 2012, the Mega Millions hit $656 million.

While you have a much better chance of being struck by lightning or getting that big raise at work than striking it rich with a lotto ticket, some states seem to have luckier gamblers. Indiana leads the pack — the Hoosiers have produced 39 Powerball winners, according to Time.com. Missouri, Minnesota, Kentucky and Pennsylvania round out the top five.

Luckily for the upcoming jackpot winners, their new wealth will be subject to the recently passed tax bill, which pretty much slashes taxes across the board and seems to smile on the wealthy.

There are two chances to make over $400 million this week — you just have to be really lucky (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Alex Thomas About the author:
Alex is from Delaware. He lives in DC.
View More Articles
Watch the 2017 Rare Country Awards
Advertisement

Rare Studio

The size of this fit mother-to-be’s baby bump has people thinking she’s faking her pregnancy

The size of this fit mother-to-be’s baby bump has people thinking she’s faking her pregnancy

A sheriff’s department mourns veteran deputy they say was killed in a violent attack following a car crash

A sheriff’s department mourns veteran deputy they say was killed in a violent attack following a car crash

A family died on vacation in Arizona just before the new year, and the cause is heartbreaking

A family died on vacation in Arizona just before the new year, and the cause is heartbreaking

Inmate had a doozy of an excuse for why he had drugs hidden in his butt, and no one was buying it

Inmate had a doozy of an excuse for why he had drugs hidden in his butt, and no one was buying it

A familiar Tea Party star may run for Al Franken’s empty Senate seat

A familiar Tea Party star may run for Al Franken’s empty Senate seat

Stories You Might Like

Advertisement